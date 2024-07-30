Wayanad landslides: PM Modi speaks with Kerala CM, announces ex-gratia

New Delhi, July 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday and assured him of all possible Central assistance following the massive landslides in the Wayanad district, in which 19 people have died.

"Distressed by the landslides in parts of Wayanad. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured. Rescue ops are currently underway to assist all those affected. Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @pinarayivijayan and also assured all possible help from the Centre in the wake of the prevailing situation there," PM Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the landslides in parts of Wayanad. The injured would be given Rs 50,000, said the Prime Minister's Office in a post on X.

Sources said the Prime Minister also spoke with the two Union Ministers from Kerala, Suresh Gopi and George Kurien, about the situation.

PM Modi has instructed BJP president J.P. Nadda to mobilise party workers in the region to assist with the ongoing relief efforts, the sources also said.

The landslides were reported to have occurred at around 2 a.m.

Kerala Chief Secretary V. Venu told local media, "Around 2 a.m., landslides took place at least two to three times. At this point, few affected areas are cut off. The weather is also adverse for NDRF teams to go to some of these affected areas. Everyone is on alert. We will carry out the rescue in a coordinated manner. We are still ascertaining about how many people are trapped. All options, including airlifting people, are being looked into to ensure rescue work is carried out."

State Forest Minister A.K.Saseendran, who rushed to the spot said it was a bit early to assess the damages.

“At least 53 people are admitted to a hospital here and six bodies are there. At another hospital, 13 injured are admitted and six bodies are also there. We have started the rescue operations and are waiting for helicopters to arrive. A new ropeway is going to be erected soon and the Army will be building a temporary bridge also to rescue people who are trapped in the area after a bridge was swept away,” said Saseendran.

A control room has been opened in the wake of the heavy rain and landslides in Wayanad district. The Health Department - National Health Mission has opened a control room -- 9656938689 and 8086010833 for emergency assistance.

