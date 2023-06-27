WB Panchayat polls: BJP requests SEC to transfer polling personnel taking part in political programs

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 27 : Following the recent violence surrounding the West Bengal panchayat polls, the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged the state Election Commissioner to transfer polling personnel who were found unsuitable for polling duty to posts that are not connected to Panchayat elections.

In a letter written to the West Bengal State Election Commission, the state unit of the BJP has called for various confidence-building measures ahead of the Panchayat polls.

"All the personnel-administer and police- who were found unsuitable for polling duty by the ECI while conducting 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 Vidhan Sabha and removed be immediately transferred to such posts that are not connected to the Panchayat General Elections," the party requested.

The Bengal BJP has also asked for all polling personnel taking part in political programs to be removed from their duties. "All Government personnel who have been seen taking part in political programs in the last one year, also be removed from electoral duties," the party said.

The party also called for mobile numbers of Returning Officers, Observers, Circle Officers, Officer-in-charge and Commandants of Central forces to be made public.

This came in after the violence in West Bengal led to the loss of 10 lives.

"In the light of continued violence leading to loss of 10 lives, that have taken place from the declaration of Panchayat General Election 2023 to date, there is the utmost need for certain steps to be taken by the State Election Commission to build confidence in the minds of the electors so that they can exercise their voting right fearlessly," the Bengal BJP stated in its letter.

The state BJP has called for a host of measures to be taken by the state BJP other than route marches by CAPF in trouble-prone areas.

It has also requested the state polling body to ensure the construction of temporary sheds in front of the polling booths in view of monsoons in the state. Additionally, it has also asked to keep in place adequate clean drinking water and ORS in polling booths.

