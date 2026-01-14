We are all safe: BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad says fire at Delhi residence due to short circuit

New Delhi, Jan 14 BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said that he and his family were not present at their New Delhi residence when the fire broke out earlier in the day.

He said that the cause of the fire was a short circuit, which damaged a few household items. He informed that he was in Patna along with his family and thanked everyone for their concern.

In a post on X, Prasad said, "Today, a fire broke out in an outer room of my Delhi residence, possibly due to a short circuit, which has caused damage to some household items. I myself, my wife, and my son are in Patna."

"This morning, the fire brigade quickly intervened and extinguished the fire, and the rest of the investigation is ongoing. We are all safe. Thank you everyone for your good wishes," the BJP MP added.

A fire broke out in Prasad's residence in New Delhi at around 8:00 a.m. in one of the bedrooms of the residence, authorities said.

Upon receiving the information, three teams of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) reached the spot, and the blaze was brought under control, officials said.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, representing Patna Sahib constituency in the Lok Sabha, has served as the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology from 2016 to 2019 and from 2019 to 2021.

The BJP leader has served as a Member of Parliament since 2000 -- first in the Rajya Sabha (2000–2019) and then in the Lok Sabha (since 2019). He has also served as a Union Minister multiple times.

This latest blaze added to the series of fire-related incidents in the national Capital of late.

Earlier, on January 6, three people were killed in a massive fire that broke out on the second floor of the Delhi Metro staff quarters in Adarsh Nagar.

The deceased were identified as Ajay (42), Neelam (38), and their 10-year-old daughter, Janhvi.

Earlier this month, too, a fire broke out in the top-floor flat of a five-story building in Mandawali. The fire was caused by a gas cylinder explosion, according to the DFS.

Three firefighters were injured in the operation and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

