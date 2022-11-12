We are coming back': Congress confident of win in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders Vikramaditya and Pratibha Singh exuded confidence that the grand old party is coming back to power in the hill states as voting gets underway. We are confident of a win, said state party chief Pratibha Singh, adding that the CM face will be decided by the high command.

We are 100 per cent sure we are coming back [to power]. It has been about issues. Promises made by the previous government during the 2017 elections were not fulfilled. There is a trust deficit people have with Jairam Thakur's government," he told India Today. Voting for 68 seats in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly started at 8 am on Saturday. The polling will continue till 5 pm. Results of the single-phase elections will be announced on December 8.

Voting for the crucial Himachal Pradesh elections began on Saturday at 8 am on a slow note after officials conducted a mock poll at all booths to check EVMs. The state has recorded only 5.02 per cent voter turnout till 9 am, news agency ANI reported. As many as 412 seats are contesting. While Sirmaur witnessed 6.26 per cent voter turnout, Lahaul recorded just 1.56 per cent. As many as the polls from 68 constituencies. The Election Commission has set up 7,881 polling stations.