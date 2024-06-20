We Are Opposing NEET, It’s a Big Scandal: Deputy CM DK Shivkumar

Following Tamil Nadu’s footsteps in opposing NEET, the Karnataka Congress government may possibly include legislation seeking exemption from the all-India exam.

Deputy CM DK Shivkumar said, “We are opposing NEET. It’s a big scandal. Our people have built institutions in the state and they’re unable to provide seats to students. We need a national discussion on this.”

Shivkumar also urged the Union Government to scrap NEET and allow states to conduct their own entrance tests for medical school admissions. As per sources, DK Shivkumar approached Medical Education Minister Dr.Sharan Prakash Patil for his opinion on NEET. In response, Patil told DKS that there was not much that the state government could do.