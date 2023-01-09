"We have created a robust defence manufacturing ecosystem,": Rajnath Singh at Aero India-2023 Ambassadors' Conference

Emphasizing national efforts towards the 'Make in India', Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the self-reliance initiative is the beginning of a new paradigm of partnership with other countries and added it was neither isolationist nor meant for India alone.

Singh addressing the ambassadors' round table conference at Aero India 2023 also said that the country does not believe in a hierarchical conception of a world order where a few countries are considered superior to others.

Highlighting India's G20 presidency he said that the country's endeavour is to build consensus within the G20 and shape the agenda for a more secure, prosperous, sustainable and just world.

He said that the occasion is perfect to showcase India to the world as he highlighted the 3 D's of India: Development, Democracy and Diversity.

"Our endeavour is to build consensus within the G20 and shape the agenda for a more secure, prosperous, sustainable and just world. We envisage the G20 Presidency as an occasion to showcase India to the world, the 3 D's of India: Development, Democracy and Diversity," said Rajnath Singh.

"India's international relations are guided by the very essence of human equality and dignity," the minister said at the conclave to brief ambassadors about the upcoming Aero India show, said to be Asia's biggest aerospace exhibition to be held in Bengaluru in February.

Speaking about the Aero India-2023, Singh said that he was hopeful that it would surpass the benchmark set in the previous edition.

Mentioning the Aero India-2021 he said that it had witnessed unprecedented attendance with over 600 exhibitors physically and another 108 in virtual mode, 63 countries, and about 3000 Business-2-Business meetings were held

"We're now organising the 14th edition of Aero India-2023 from 13th to 17th February in Bengaluru. Aero India-2023 would, hopefully, surpass the benchmark set in the previous edition with a larger presence of exhibitors and representatives of our friendly countries," said Singh.

He said that Aero India is a premier global aviation trade fare, which provides an opportunity for our Aviation-Defence industry, including the aerospace industry, to showcase its products, technologies and solutions to the national decision-makers.

"India has been working towards enhancing its defence manufacturing capabilities, particularly in the emerging areas of drones, cyber tech, AI, radars and other equipment," Singh said.

Underlining the robust defence manufacturing ecosystem in the country he said that it would have the advantage of abundant technical manpower.

"We have created a robust defence manufacturing ecosystem in India which has the advantage of abundant technical manpower. It has led to the emergence of India, as a leading Defence Exporter in recent years," he added.

The Defence Minister further said that the country's defence exports have grown by 8 times in the last 5 years and now India is exporting to more than 75 countries.

He lauded the abundant skilled workforce which has led to the creation of a thriving innovation ecosystem, led by start-ups in high-technology areas.

"I believe that the Indian Aerospace and Defence manufacturing sector is well prepared to take up future challenges and capitalise on emerging opportunities. India has domestically produced Light Combat Aircraft. Manufacturing of Light Utility Helicopters has also commenced. Our large population and abundant skilled workforce have led to the creation of a thriving innovation ecosystem, led by start-ups in high-technology areas," he said.

