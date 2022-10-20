We strive to ensure quality education for our students with help of IT: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that his government strives to ensure quality education for students with the help of Information Technology (IT).

While chairing the first meeting of Assam Rajya Shiksha Aayog on Thursday, the Chief Minister said, "We strive to ensure quality education for our students with the help of IT. He further said that according to National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, providing universal access to quality education would be key to economic growth and empowerment of people.

He said, "We spend 6 per cent of SGDP (state gross domestic product) on education. Making it sensitive & responsive to the intellectual, physical & emotional development of students is our priority." He also said that Assam Rajya Shikha Aayog must contribute to make our human resources responsive to the needs of fellow citizens.

National Education Policy 2020 was announced on July 29, 2020. The National Education Policy 2020 proposes various reforms in school education as well as higher education including technical education. A number of action points/activities for implementation in school education and higher education are mentioned in the NEP 2020.

Some of the salient features in the policy are ensuring universal access at all levels of schooling from pre-primary school to Grade 12, ensuring quality early childhood care and education for all children between 3-6 years and a policy that there are no hard separations between arts and sciences, between curricular and extra-curricular activities, between vocational and academic streams.

On Wednesday, the state Cabinet had taken several key decisions, regarding the distribution of scooters to meritorious students, increase in the salary of assistant professors, the construction of a new hotel in Kaziranga and guidelines on the issuance of caste certificates. It was also decided that the department of higher education of the state will provide financial assistance for registration and insurance to beneficiaries through nodal principals as part of the proposals.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor