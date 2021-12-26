We will seek people's blessings on the basis of our work to return to power in 2023, says Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that his government would seek blessings from the people of the state on the basis of the work done to come back to power in 2023.

"Making best use of the time left to work for the people and winning their trust, we will seek their blessings on the basis of our work to come back to power in 2023," said Bommai.

Speaking after handing over Rs1 lakh ex-gratia cheques for the families of those who lost their lives due to CCVID-19, Bommai said, a major program that would bring a revolution in providing employment for the youth would be unveiled in January.

"I will work 24X7 for the next one and a half years to bring a major change in the life of our people. I will visit every district and come up with solutions for their problems. I have already instructed the officials to complete construction of houses which have been approved before the end of our term," Bommai said.

Action has been initiated to fulfill all the promises made for the people of Ranebennur during the election. Work is on for bringing water to fill irrigation tanks in the region at a cost of Rs206cr. Cabinet has in its meeting at Suvarna Soudha cleared Rs754cr drinking water scheme for 336 villages, he said.

"A major initiative has been taken to provide market facilities for weavers. Apart from the state government, private players like Amazon and Flipkart too have come forward to take their products to consumers' doors. New programs are being formulated to ensure better prices for their produce," Bommai said.

"We have proved ourselves as a farmer-friendly government by almost doubting the crop loss compensation despite financial constraints amid COVID-19 crisis. The compensation for crop loss in dryland farming has been raised from Rs6800 per hectare to Rs13,600, as for irrigated lands it has been increased from Rs13,500 to Rs25,000 and for horticulture crops it has been raised to Rs28,000 from Rs18,000. It is a historic decision," Bommai said.

"A massive project to build 5 lakh houses has been taken up in the state. About 4 lakh houses would be built for the poor in rural areas and one lakh houses for urbanites," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor