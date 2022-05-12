Weather to remain mainly dry in J&K during next 24 hrs

Srinagar, May 12 Weather remained mainly dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT department forecast same weather to with light rain at isolated places on Thursday.

"Weather is likely to remain mainly dry with rain at isolated places in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar registered 14.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 7.5 and Gulmarg 7.2 degrees as the minimum temperature, while Drass in Ladakh had 5.1 degrees, Leh 7.4 and Kargil 9.8 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu recorded 26.5 degrees, Katra 23.6, Batote 16.5, Banihal 13.2 and Bhaderwah 13.3 as the minimum temperature.

