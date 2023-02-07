"We'll not let interests of truck operators be harmed," says Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that he has appointed the Industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan to resolve the crisis of truck operators who are on strike demanding higher freight charges.

Sukhu, while talking to reporters said that his government would not let the interests of the truck operators of the state be harmed.

"We will not let the interests of truck operators from the state be harmed. I've appointed the Industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan to find a solution," Himachal CM said on Monday here.

He further said that he had held a meeting with the transporters and Adani group considering the interests of Himachal as paramount.

Nearly 6,000 truck operators are on a strike over demands of higher freight charges.

The two crisis-hit plants are the ACC plant at Barmana in the Bilaspur district and the Ambuja plant at Darlaghat in the Solan district.

The Adani Group took over Ambuja and its subsidiary ACC in September in a multi-billion-dollar acquisition.

Around 3,800 truckers are on strike at the Barmana plant and around 2,100 are striking at the Darlaghat plant.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor