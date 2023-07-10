West Bengal Governor calls on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi [India], July 10 : West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Monday.

Earlier, the governor met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Governor Bose's meeting with Amit Shah is significant as it was scheduled just two days after the violence in West Bengal Panchayat elections which has claimed over a dozen lives in the state.

"The darkest hour is just before dawn. There will be light at the end of the tunnel. The only message I could get today is -if winter comes can spring be far behind? Good will happen in the days to come," the West Bengal Governor said after his meeting.

Several incidents of violence were reported during the Panchayat polls in Bengal on Saturday. Repolling took place at 697 booths across five districts of the state on Monday. The State Election Commission on Sunday said that police have confirmed 10 deaths in poll-related violence.

There were reports of booth capturing, damage to ballot boxes and assault of presiding officers from several districts such as Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Malda, South 24 Parganas, North Dinajpur and Nadia.

Governor expressed disappointment and concern over the violence witnessed during the election.

He called for violence to be removed from the realm of politics and stressed the importance of peace for the well-being of future generations.

"What I have seen on the field is very disturbing. There is violence, murder, force and intimidation. It is the poor who get killed. We should kill poverty, instead, we are killing the poor. This is something which is very disturbing," the West Bengal Governor said.

Asking people to take violence off the purview of politics and how lack of peace will affect the new generation, he said that violence needs to be "nipped in the bud".

"Lack of peace in society will affect the new generation. Politics is there. But violence, I would like to take it off the purview of politics. There is nothing called our violence and your violence. Violence has to be condemned. Violence has to be nipped in the bud," the Governor said.

The counting of votes will start at 8 am on Juy 11. All counting centres will have a deployment of Central forces and CCTV cameras installed.

