West Bengal police arrests BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari from UP

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], March 18 : West Bengal Police on Saturday arrested Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jitendra Tiwari in connection with a stampede, which claimed lives of three people during a blanket distribution program in December.

Tiwari, the former mayor of Asansol, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Yamuna Expressway by officials of the Asansol Durgapur Commissionerate.

On December 14, a stampede had broken out in the Asansol district of West Bengal, during the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's blanket distribution ceremony.

According to te district police, the distribution program was arranged without seeking police permission, during which a stampede situation happened.

"Three people died in it and 5 were injured," the police had said.

