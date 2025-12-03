West Bengal Shock: Newborn Abandoned in Cold, Stray Dogs Guard Baby All Night

A shocking and emotional incident from Nabadweep in West Bengal’s Nadia district has captured attention after a newborn baby was found abandoned in freezing winter conditions. The infant was only a few hours old when the mother allegedly left the child outside a bathroom in a railway workers’ colony. The baby lay crying alone in the cold night, and how it managed to survive is being described as nothing short of a miracle. Stray dogs in the area approached the newborn, but instead of attacking, they surrounded the child and stayed there throughout the night, almost as if guarding it.

Locals believe the dogs protected the baby, as they neither harmed nor moved away from the child until sunrise. The following morning, when residents noticed the infant, they were stunned to see the pack of dogs still standing close by, behaving protectively. A woman named Sukla Mandal, who first reached the spot, said her heart trembled when she saw the newborn lying helplessly on the ground. The dogs barked repeatedly, as though signaling danger or calling for help. When Sukla slowly moved toward the baby, the dogs stepped back, allowing her to approach without showing aggression.

Another resident, Subhash Pal, stated that they heard crying during the night but assumed someone was ill. Only in the morning did they realize it was a baby’s voice. Sukla immediately picked up the child, wrapped the infant in her scarf, and informed nearby residents. The baby was then rushed to Maheshganj Hospital for treatment. After initial examination, the child was shifted to Krishnagar District Hospital. Doctors confirmed that the infant had no injuries and had been abandoned shortly after birth. Police are now investigating the incident. The shocking event and the unexpected role played by the stray dogs have sparked widespread discussion in the area.