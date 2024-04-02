West Bengal: Siliguri Metropolitan Police Neutralize Three Suspected Crude Bombs, No Casualties Reported (Watch)

Siliguri Metropolitan Police in west bengal in collaboration with the bomb squad, successfully desmental three suspected crude bombs discovered under a river bridge at Kholachand Fapri. The swift action averted potential danger and ensured public safety in the area.

Sub Officer, Dabgram Fire Station, Rahul Mandal says, "We got a call that three live bombs have been found. The bomb disposal squad was sent to diffuse the bombs. No casualties were reported."

