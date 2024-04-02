West Bengal: Siliguri Metropolitan Police Neutralize Three Suspected Crude Bombs, No Casualties Reported (Watch)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 2, 2024 06:38 PM2024-04-02T18:38:23+5:302024-04-02T18:38:36+5:30
Siliguri Metropolitan Police in west bengal in collaboration with the bomb squad, successfully desmental three suspected crude bombs discovered under a river bridge at Kholachand Fapri. The swift action averted potential danger and ensured public safety in the area.
Sub Officer, Dabgram Fire Station, Rahul Mandal says, "We got a call that three live bombs have been found. The bomb disposal squad was sent to diffuse the bombs. No casualties were reported."
#WATCH | Siliguri, West Bengal: Sub Officer, Dabgram Fire Station, Rahul Mandal says, "We got a call that three live bombs have been found. The bomb disposal squad was sent to diffuse the bombs. No casualties were reported." https://t.co/ZfFxhtqFFfpic.twitter.com/bRAMkPFKbY— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024
