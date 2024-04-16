‘What About Rajasthan Tailor Kanhaiya Lal’: SC Tells PIL Petitioner Not To Be Selective While Highlighting Mob Lynching Cases

On Tuesday, April 16, the Supreme Court asked the PIL petitioner in relation to mob lynching not to be selective about the cases that they highlighted before the Court.

The PIL was heard by the apex court's three-judge bench, comprising BR Gavai, Aravind Kumar, and Sandeep Mehta, and asked the lawyers appearing in a PIL-related case. The bench asked about the murder of Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was killed in 2022 for allegedly sharing a social media post of former Bharathiya Janta Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma regarding Prophet Mohammad. "What about that tailor in Rajasthan..Kanhaiya Lal... who was lynched," asked the Court.

Supreme Court On Mob Lynching Cases

"What about Rajasthan tailor Kanhaiya Lal": Supreme Court tells PIL petitioner not to be selective while highlighting mob lynching cases



report by @DebayonRoy#SupremeCourt#SupremeCourtOfIndia

https://t.co/7sPJfBlJdj — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) April 16, 2024

When Advocate Nizam Pasha, who represents the petitioners, submitted that it was not included in the present petition, the Court said, "You have to ensure that it is not selective at all if all States are there..." The Court, however, remarked that such arguments should not be made.

Also Read | Patanjali Advertisements Case: Willing To Tender Public Apology, Ramdev and Balkrishna Tell Supreme Court.

"Don't make submissions based on what we say. We are saying it is not about religion or caste. It has to be about the overall issue that is prevailing," it said, asking lawyers to be careful about their submissions in court.

The apex court bench was hearing the petition raising concerns about a rise in incidents of mob lynching against minorities and seeking immediate interim compensation for the families of victims of mob lynching.