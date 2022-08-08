What to wear on Rakhi?

New Delhi, Aug 8 Raksha Bandhan, one of the most auspicious Indian occasions for siblings, is around the corner. The festival is celebrated with much enthusiasm and zeal, and it is the perfect time to take out those ethnic creations.

You can check out Label Asha Gautam's latest collection, which consists of Banarasi, bandhani and Kalamkari applique kurtas paired with organza and chiffon dupattas. The colours are bright and fresh with delicate handwork, suitable for festive occasions like Rakhi.

Manyavar's warmhearted #RakhiKaBroCode campaign honours the cherished moment between siblings. The collection features traditional styles in cool and vibrant colours.

Raksha Bandhan, literally translated, means "Safety and Bond." A day that is recognised as the Day of the Siblings because on this day, sisters and brothers show their love for one another and pray for their wellbeing. trueBrowns Kurtis, pallazos, Indie tops, and bottoms with patterns and vibrant colors are perfect for millennials and Gen Z.

Rangriti's wide selection of Indian clothing with western-inspired twists are distinctive and unusual. Siddharath Bindra, MD of Rangriti said: "This season we want to offer something different from the usual to our customers. We have always had patterns and trendy clothes but we have now introduced a flare of festive vibe to our pieces."

Anita Dongre's Homage is a celebration of one of her basic beliefs: that each garment is honoured by the person who wears it. A variety of crafts and techniques, such as Bandhini and Benarasi, are reinterpreted in the collection, incorporating motifs and details.

The goal of renowned designer brand Sheetal Batra is to bring modern flair to traditional designs. With a strong fervour to meld Indian culture with fashion and luxury, the company crafts classic items that highlight the allure of our exquisite history.

With the upcoming season of festivals and holidays ranging from Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day, all of us have celebrations galore in the coming days ahead. Who does not like the air thick with joy when merriment is on an all-time high and family time is prioritised?

With the onset of the upcoming festive season and celebrations, all of us are on the lookout for the perfect traditional attire to don or to gift as well! Fret not, you can from a range of options from LIBAS.

Having Arpita Mehta's stylish co-ord sets featuring bright prints and cheerful colours are a great option for a fun casual Rakhi outing. You can team the capes with your own outfit and mix and match for fun styles.

Archana Jaju's traditional designs are great for a formal Rakhi celebration at the in-laws. Share laughs looking your festive best.

If you and your sibling are heading out with friends for the evening, a Co-ord set from the House of Khaddar will see you through the wee hours or the morning.

Anavila Toys, Aprajita Toor, Fizzlet by Fizzy Goblet, Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery, Melissa are a few brands you can turn to for fashionable accessories to match your outfits.

