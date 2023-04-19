When Atiq Ahmed was arrested in Delhi in BSP MLA's murder case

By Atul Krishan

New Delhi, April 19 Slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed was first held in Delhi in 2008 from Ghalib Apartment in Pritampura by the Specisl Cell of Delhi Police in connection with the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005.



At that time, Atiq used to be a Member of Parliament and was on the run in connection with the Raju Pal murder case.

"Atiq was hiding at Ghalib Apartment. We got a tip-off and a team was formed to nab him. At around 4 p.m. on December 31, 2008, we laid a trap outside Ghalib Apartments. Atiq was about to flee in his Honda City car when he was nabbed," said a source in the police.

has also accessed a photo of Atiq in police custody following his arrest by the Special Cell in 2008.

"After the murder of Raju Pal, the UP police were also conducting raids to nab Atiq. The Special Cell had traced the cellphone of Atiq's shooter which finally led to his hideout in Delhi," the source said.

The source added that first the police got a tip-off that Aitq was hiding in the Jama Mashjid area, and accordingly a police team was sent there. But Atiq had changed his location by then.

"We then got information that Atiq would be coming to meet someone at Ghalib Apartment. Ten teams of police then surrounded the apartment to make sure that he doesn't escape. At 4 p.m., Atiq came outside and got into a Honda City car," said the source.

Inspector Govind Sharma, Subhash Vats and sub-inspector Vinay Tyagi intercepted Atiq's car with their Wagon R car after a short chase.

"As soon as we put a gun on his forehead, Atiq peed in his pants," the source claimed.

Atiq was then taken to the Lodhi Colony office of the Special Cell. He also spent a night at Tihar Jail.

