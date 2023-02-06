"When did Gautam Adani become a national person...?" Manoj Jha demands JPC probe into the issue

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha on Monday attacked the Centre for "covering up" the Adani-Hindenburg issue and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe in the matter.

Talking to ANI, Manoj Jha said, "People are worried but the government is trying to cover up the Adani issue. Gautam Adani is claiming that this is an attack on the nation, but when did he become a national person?"

"We want a JPC probe into the matter as soon as possible," he said.

Congress leader Ranjeet Ranjan also echoed Jha's remarks and stated that the people's capital is in danger and a JPC probe should be conducted.

"Today LIC, SBI, PNB and don't know how many banks are in danger, the capital of people is in danger. Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) should be formed on Adani's corruption and discussion should be held in the house," she said.

"The government has unnecessarily destroyed so many politicians through Enforcement Directorate (ED), why shouldn't ED investigate Adani?" she added.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji also attacked the government and said that the Opposition is united.

"Why does PM Modi not want to come and face this? Everything is being privatised gradually, they are being shielded. You can see where the country is heading. The entire Opposition is united, we are protesting. We want answers, why is Adani being shielded?" she said.

Congress leader Rajani Patil demanded a joint parliamentary probe to monitor the situation on the Adani issue.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal claimed tha the Adani row "exposed" the Centre.

"We want a JPC probe into the Adani issue and the Central government is also not ready to have a discussion on the Adani issue. The government wants to hide everything and now they are being exposed," he said.

Earlier today, both houses of parliament were adjourned till 2 pm amid heavy sloganeering by the Opposition MPs demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

This comes after the Budget Session was adjourned on Friday till today after it saw repeated disruptions following ruckus inside the Parliament with the Opposition demanding a debate on the Hindenburg report against the Adani Group and a probe by the JPC into the alleged "corruption".

The opposition parties have sought discussion over investment by LIC, Public Sector Banks, and financial institutions "in companies losing market value, endangering the savings of crores of Indians" following a report by a US-based short seller Hindenburg Research.

A report by a US-based Hindenburg Research surfaced on January 24, claiming that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others. The report triggered a sell-off of shares of all Adani Group companies.

Meanwhile, Congress said it will launch a countrywide protest in front of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) offices and State Bank of India (SBI) branches today to protest against the alleged Adani scam.

( With inputs from ANI )

