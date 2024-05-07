When will K. Sudhakaran return as Congress' Kerala chief?

Thiruvananthapuram, May 7 Amid speculation that he has been asked to wait some time more before again assuming the post of Congress' Kerala unit President, after temporarily stepping aside for the Lok Sabha polls, K. Sudhakaran on Tuesday said that he could return any time.

Sudhakaran was asked to focus on retaining his Kannur Lok Sabha seat and veteran party leader M.M. Hassan was named the acting President.

After the completion of elections in the state in the second round on April 26, there were reports in a section of the media that Sudhakaran has been asked to wait till the counting of votes takes place on June 4 and things will be decided then.

Sudhakaran, however, said he can return anytime and it’s his choice. "There are no issues at all as I am the President. According to my convenience, I will return and just sign the register as there are no issues at all," he told media persons at Kannur.

Meanwhile, it was reliably learned that Sudhakaran was peeved when during the stocktaking of the Lok Sabha polls at the state party headquarters last week, he was asked to wait to return to his post.

But after he raised the issue with the Congress top leadership, he was asked to take over and sources in the know of things revealed that he will be resuming as President from Wednesday and reach the party headquarters in the state capital for the purpose.

A section of the party is not happy with Sudhakaran's style of functioning and had tried their best to keep him waiting, but he managed to have the last laugh. Now all eyes are on June 4 to see how Sudhakaran has fared, as according to reports, it has been a tough battle that he faced against CPI-M leader M.V. Jayarajan in Kannur.

Asked about this, he said: "There is no doubt about my win at Kannur."

