Who Is Riyaz Ahmed, the Lashkar Terrorist Arrested in Delhi?

On Sunday, February 4, Delhi Police apprehended a member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group at the New Delhi Railway Station. This arrest follows closely after the Jammu and Kashmir Police dismantled an LeT module in Kupwara district. Investigations revealed the detainee's involvement in orchestrating attacks in the region.

According to law enforcement authorities, Riyaz Ahmed was actively engaged in a plot alongside two other individuals, Khursheed Ahmad Rather and Ghulam Sarwar Rather. They were coordinating with handlers situated across the Line of Control (LoC) to acquire weapons and ammunition.

Delhi Police Arrest Riyaz Ahmed:

⚡️⚡️Major terror plot foiled. Lashkar-e-Taiba operative, Riyaz Ahmed, arrested from New Delhi railway station.pic.twitter.com/lxRHQVN6LS — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 6, 2024

Who Is Riyaz Ahmed?

In a statement, Delhi Police disclosed that the accused, Riyaz Ahmed, is a retired Indian Army personnel who played a pivotal role in conspiring with his associates to procure arms and ammunition from across the LoC through LeT terrorist handlers. Their objective was to carry out subversive activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The arrest follows a successful operation conducted by the Jammu & Kashmir Police, which led to the dismantling of a terrorist module operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Previously, five terrorist associates were detained in Karnah for their involvement in smuggling various arms and ammunition.

Among the apprehended individuals was Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, who was found in possession of an AK series rifle, magazines, rounds, and pistols. Investigations revealed Bhat's communication with two PoK-based LeT terrorist handlers, who facilitated the dispatch of weapon consignments to support their illicit activities.