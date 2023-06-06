"Why ED is interfering in paper leak case when ACB doing the job efficiently": Rajasthan CM

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 6 : After conducting raids at various locations in connection with paper leak cases, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) came under strong criticism from Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He questioned why central agency Enforcement Directorate is "interfering" when the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Rajasthan is already engaged in doing its job "properly and efficiently".

Gehlot stated, "The Enforcement Directorate, CBI, and Income Tax department are eager to involve themselves in Rajasthan. The ACB has recently apprehended a member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and a collector. When the ACB is performing its duties diligently, why are the central agencies intervening? The credibility of ED, Income Tax, and CBI should remain the highest in the country. They should not succumb to pressure from higher authorities." Gehlot made these remarks while speaking to reporters on Monday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at three locations in connection with the paper leak case in Rajasthan.

Furthermore, Gehlot expressed his concerns about the Centre "undermining" the credibility of the Enforcement Directorate.

"Previously, the ED was also involved in a paper leak case, but no significant progress has been made so far. Why do you interfere without any valid reason? The ED is a powerful agency, and you are tarnishing its credibility. We expect the credibility of ED, CBI and Income Tax to remain high. I appeal to the officers not to come under pressure from higher authorities. There is law within the system of ED, Income Tax and CBI. Take action accordingly, arrest the accused and put them in jail, we will be happy. However, you want to win elections with a political vendetta to defame governments and create an atmosphere in their favour. You give orders from above and do monitoring, this is wrong," Gehlot said.

