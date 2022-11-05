Widespread rain, snow expected in J&K in next 24 hrs
By IANS | Published: November 5, 2022 10:54 AM 2022-11-05T10:54:05+5:30 2022-11-05T11:05:54+5:30
Srinagar, Nov 5 Weather was partly cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office ...
Srinagar, Nov 5 Weather was partly cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Saturday that widespread rain/snow is likely to occur during the next 24 hours.
"Widespread rain/snow is expected to occur in J&K during the next 24 beginning Saturday afternoon", an official of the MeT department said.
Srinagar had 5.6, Pahalgam 2 and Gulmarg 0.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.
Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 1.8, Kargil 3 and Leh minus 2 as the minimum temperature.
Jammu had 16.4, Katra 14.7, Batote 9.5, Banihal 5.8 and Bhaderwah 7.2 as the minimum temperature.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app