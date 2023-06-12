Wife ties husband to tree for taking selfie, sets him afire in Bihar village

Patna, June 12 A woman in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district tied her husband to a tree, poured kerosene oil and set him on fire, an official said on Monday.

The incident happened in a village under the Sahibganj police station in the early hours of Sunday. Sources said that the accused coaxed her husband to get tied to a tree as she wanted to click a selfie. Once tied him firmly, she poured kerosene oil and set him on fire.

The villagers spotted the high flames coming from the tree and rushed to find a man shouting for help. The villagers managed to douse the flame and save his life. The villagers also nabbed the woman and informed local police about the incident.

"We have taken the statement of the victim. He claimed that his wife tied him up on the pretext of taking a selfie and set him on fire after pouring kerosene oil. His life was saved by the villagers who spotted the fire. We have also arrested the accused," said Rajesh Kumar, the SHO of Sahibganj police station.

