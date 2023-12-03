Will form govt in four states: Cong

New Delhi, Dec 3 As the counting for the four states began on Sunday, a celebratory mood was visible at the Congress headquarters here and party leader Pawan Khera exuded confidence, saying that the win will be theirs.

At the party headquarters here, party workers and supporters started gathering, holding placards and raising slogans.

The counting of votes for the 119-member Telangana, 199 seats in 200-member Rajasthan, 230-member Madhya Pradesh and 90-member Chhattisgarh is currently underway.

The polling for Chhattisgarh took place in two phases on November 7 and 17, for Madhya Pradesh on November 17.

Rajasthan voted on November 25 and Telangana on November 30.

Speaking to IANS, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "We are expecting to win in all the four states. And we will definitely form our government in all these four states."

The stakes for Congress are high in the four states as the party is seeking second consecutive terms where it has announced several guarantees.

In Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, the Congress is eyeing to wrest power from the ruling BJP and the BRS.

