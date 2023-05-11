"Will give befitting reply to every step taken against country's dignity": Rajnath Singh at National Technology Day

New Delhi [India], May 11 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday asserted that the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests gave a message to the world that although India is a peace-loving nation which believed in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and 'Ahimsa Paramo Dharma', it will not let anyone harm the sovereignty, integrity and unity of the country.

While addressing National Technology Day 2023, Singh said, "India has not only wished for peace for itself but given the message to the world. Visionaries like Lord Buddha and Father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi are India's gift to the world. We have never invaded any country nor enslaved it. But, the Pokhran tests gave a message that we will give a befitting reply to every step taken against our dignity."

Singh termed National Technology Day as an inspiration to adopt a scientific approach while acknowledging the country's technological achievements.

He underlined the importance of science in the progress of a nation, describing it as the source of power. He emphasised that the scientific approach motivates the youth to contribute to nation-building and ensures holistic development.

The Raksha Mantri believed that India, passing through the phase of demographic dividend, possesses a powerful human resource, which has guided it to a respectable position on the world stage. He called for the optimum utilisation of this human resource to achieve the goal of a strong, prosperous and developed India.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are moving forward with the resolve of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan. We have risen in stature on the global stage and the world is witnessing a new ray of hope in India. We will be successful in realising our vision of building a strong and self-reliant 'New India'," Singh stated.

