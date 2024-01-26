Will Lalu Prasad Yadav Turn the Tables? A High-Stakes Gamble to Make Tejashwi Yadav CM Takes Center Stage

The political drama in Bihar that has been unfolding for several days is likely to come to a head soon, with the JD(U)-RJD grand alliance on the verge of collapse. Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar and national president of the JD(U), is set to rejoin the NDA led by the BJP. Discussions on this are in the final stages, according to sources.

Nitish Kumar's entry into the NDA would put the RJD of Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently in power in Bihar, in a tight spot. Against this backdrop, Lalu Prasad Yadav is also said to be preparing to shock the BJP and the JD(U) by playing an unusual trick at the last minute.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is using all his strength to make his son Tejashwi Yadav the chief minister of Bihar. The RJD also needs only a few MLAs to reach the magic figure of majority. With the help of the AIMIM and the HAM party, Lalu Prasad Yadav has raised this figure to 120, and he now needs only two MLAs. There is speculation in Bihar's political circles that Lalu Prasad Yadav is also trying to split the JD(U) for this purpose.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar's JD(U) has fully prepared to go with the BJP. However, there are two groups in the BJP on the issue of giving the chief minister's post to Nitish Kumar again. The BJP is afraid that if Nitish Kumar is made the chief minister, it will create confusion among its core voters. This is why the announcement of Nitish Kumar's return to the NDA has been delayed.