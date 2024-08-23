Will pray for wisdom for Guv, discuss Gehlot’s high-handedness with party high command: K’taka Dy CM

Bengaluru, Aug 23 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated on Friday that he would pray for wisdom for the Governor and also inform the party high command in New Delhi about Thaawar Chand Gehlot's high-handedness.

Asked whether the conflict between the Governor and the government would continue, state Congress President Shivakumar responded, “I pray to God to bless the Governor with wisdom.”

The Congress is agitated by the Governor’s sanction for prosecution against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Dwelling on his intended visit to New Delhi along with CM Siddaramaiah, he said, “We will need to inform the high command and party leadership about the developments in the MUDA case. We will also inform the party about how the Governor’s office is being misused.”

“The Governor sent back about 15 Bills. If he has any clarifications, he should seek them and question them. I’m not saying that’s wrong. But why should there be a government in a democratic system if Bills are sent back at the insistence of BJP MLAs? How is that tenable? This is what’s happening, and we need to discuss it,” Shivakumar asserted.

“Even if attempts are being made to bring down the government, nothing is going to happen. We will not remain silent; we will carry out our duties,” Shivakumar stated.

When asked whether other Congress leaders would be joining him on the New Delhi trip, Shivakumar responded, “We can’t say no to anyone who wants to come. They will have work related to their departments. We have both departmental work and party-related work, which is why we are visiting New Delhi.”

Addressing the Karnataka government’s approval of the allotment of 3,667 acres of land to Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel Ltd., a decision he had previously opposed, Shivakumar stated, “We need to attract industries to the state. There should be encouragement for the industrial sector. We have acted according to Karnataka state policy. The government has not made a new allotment; we have ratified an earlier decision and executed the sale deed. We have done what is being done in the case of thousands of other industrialists. It was the BJP’s decision, and we have ratified it.”

