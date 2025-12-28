'Will respond accordingly if someone incites trouble': Humayun Kabir on Babri Masjid issue

Murshidabad, Dec 28 Suspended Trinamool Congress leader and Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir, in an interview with IANS on Sunday, stated that he will respond if anyone attempts to incite trouble against his vision of building a Babri Masjid in Murshidabad, West Bengal.

Emphasising his fearlessness, Kabir pointed out that Murshidabad has a 72 per cent Muslim population, unlike Ayodhya, where, according to him, only a small number of community members reside. Citing this reason, he questioned the opposition to his proposal to build the Babri Masjid in this region.

Regarding his political ambitions, Kabir mentioned that his Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) plans to contest 182 seats in the upcoming Bengal Assembly elections and is also interested in forming an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and Naushad Siddiqui's Indian Secular Front (ISF).

The following are the full excerpts of the interview:

IANS: Some people are opposing the construction of the Babri Masjid in Murshidabad. Why do you think that is?

Humayun Kabir: See, 33 years ago, Babri Masjid was demolished. After that, the Supreme Court gave a judgment, but that judgment didn't say that the Babri Masjid cannot be built anywhere in India. The Supreme Court even gave 5 acres of land to build the Babri Masjid in another location.

But the Muslim population is low in that area, so the Babri Masjid couldn't be built there. And in Bengal, the Muslim population is 37 per cent, and in Murshidabad district, it's 72 per cent. So, if a Babri Masjid is being built here, I don't understand what the problem is.

I neither want to cause trouble for anyone nor do I want to face any trouble myself. I want to say clearly that building a mosque is my right, and so is naming it. Let's say a boy is born in my house, I will decide what his name will be, right? Similarly, I am building a mosque, and I have decided on its name. I don't understand why others are having a problem with this.

IANS: Do you think that some groups are trying to mislead the people?

Humayun Kabir: Some people are trying to incite trouble, but this is not something to be incited about. If someone tries to provoke trouble, I will also respond accordingly. Therefore, no one should try to incite trouble. And no one should be afraid in any way. And I am not the one to be scared.

IANS: What is your future vision for this mosque project?

Humayun Kabir: I have entrusted this responsibility to a company. They are fully responsible for the mosque's plan and dimensions. If any government approvals are needed, they will handle that as well. Currently, a team of engineers is working in this area. It will take about a month for the engineering team to complete their work. I am trying to ensure that the construction of the mosque begins before February 15.

IANS: On one hand, there is Asaduddin Owaisi; on the other hand, there is Naushad Siddiqui; now you have also emerged as a new leader for the Muslim community. Do you think that there is a chance for an alliance between the three of you?

Humayun Kabir: I am trying to bring them both on board with me. Anyway, they are all good people. Very well-known people. Owaisi is a Member of Parliament. And on the other hand, there's Naushad Siddiqui, who is like my son, and he is also an MLA. I will take both of them with me and ensure that Muslims in Bengal get the freedom they deserve.

IANS: You have been involved in politics in this district for 43 years. In Murshidabad, there are a total of 22 MLAs: two from the BJP and 20 from Trinamool. However, none of the Trinamool MLAs from this area have been appointed as ministers, despite the district having a large Muslim population. How many seats do you expect to win here?

Humayun Kabir: If I contest the elections with Naushad Siddiqui and Owaisi sahib's party, I feel we will win 17 out of 22 seats in Murshidabad. In the neighbouring district of Malda, there are a total of 10-12 seats. And in Uttar Dinajpur district, we will win six out of nine seats.

I will also field candidates in North Bengal, including in Cooch Behar, Mathabhanga, Tufanganj, and other such seats, and we will try to win those seats as well. South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, East Midnapore and West Midnapore, Paschim Bardhaman, Uttar Bardhaman, Birbhum, and in Birbhum's Siuri, Rampurhat, Nalhati, Bolpur, and Ketugram, I will field candidates everywhere.

IANS: If some leaders from other political parties, including Trinamool Congress, want to join your party, will you give them a place?

Humayun Kabir: My party's doors are always open. I will personally welcome everyone. I would say that everyone should join my party. They should claim their rights. The people who have been deceiving Muslims for so long, the 34 years of the Left Front government, also deceived Muslims. And Mamata Banerjee has been in power here for 14 years, and she is also deceiving Muslims. Now is the time for Muslims to respond.

IANS: Will you bring about a change in Bengal in the coming days?

Humayun Kabir: There will definitely be a change. Just wait and see! Let the time come. Muslims have never been slaves to anyone; a Muslim should only be a slave to Allah. And I will announce this everywhere.

IANS: You have gained popularity in recent days and are also being invited to several programmes across the state. What do you have to say about that?

Humayun Kabir: I am grateful to my Allah. I am being invited from all the places in the districts where there is a Muslim population. They are showing me a lot of love and respect. Many people are gathering in crowds to talk to me. I am trying my best to meet everyone. I am meeting them. I am receiving invitations to religious gatherings and events of the Muslim community, and I am trying to go everywhere. This is Allah's grace upon me. I am immensely grateful to Allah.

No matter how many kilometres away it is, if I am invited, I will go. I will try to go. In the coming days, I have even planned to use a helicopter to travel to as many areas of West Bengal as possible.

In the coming days, I will hold more than three rallies a day. And that is my target. To ensure the victory of my party's candidates and get votes for them, I will travel throughout Bengal for two and a half months.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor