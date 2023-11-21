‘Will stay advertising budget & attach it,’ SC reprimands Delhi govt

New Delhi, Nov 21 The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that advertisement funds of the Delhi government be attached towards the fulfillment of its share for construction of the Delhi-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat corridor of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project.

A bench of Justices S.K. Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia said that the above order will come into force if the Delhi government fails to make arrangements of promised funds within a period of one week.

In July this year, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Sighvi, appearing for Delhi government, had assured the top court that the overdue amount will be paid within two months.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had called for an affidavit from the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP detailing the funds spent by it for advertisements in the last three financial years after it expressed its inability to contribute funds for the construction of RRTS project.

“If you have money for advertisements, why don’t you have money for a project that will ensure smooth transport?” the top court had questioned.

