Will work for betterment: MP CM Mohan Yadav ahead of cabinet expansion

In anticipation of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed on Monday that the upcoming cabinet will diligently strive for the betterment of the state, seeking guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The new cabinet ministers will be administered oath at 3.30 pm on Monday by Governor Mangubhai Patel, Yadav told reporters outside the Raj Bhawan.

The CM arrived at the Raj Bhawan to meet the governor before the oath-taking ceremony. The new cabinet will work for the betterment of the state under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda and state party chief VD Sharma, said the CM, who met Nadda in New Delhi on Sunday evening.

As part of the cabinet expansion in Madhya Pradesh, sources suggest that twenty-eight ministers are expected to take the oath. Chief Minister Yadav, though, has chosen not to disclose the precise number and the names of the MLAs who will be inducted into the council of ministers.

Under Yadav's leadership, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet currently includes two deputy chief ministers, namely Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda. It's worth noting that the maximum strength of the council of ministers in Madhya Pradesh, with its 230 MLAs, can be up to 35, including the Chief Minister.