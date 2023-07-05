With heavy rainfall forecast, Goa schools to remain shut on Thursday

Panaji, July 5 As heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Goa, the state government has announced a holiday for schools on Thursday.

Director of Education Shailesh Zingade told IANS that a holiday was declared on Thursday.

"In view of the incessant rain and alert issued by the India Meteorological Department, Goa centre predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall over the state of Goa and keeping in mind the safety of young children in the schools, it is decided by the competent authority to declare holiday on July 6 from Std. I to XII in the state of Goa," the circular issued by Education Department stated.

The coastal state received heavy rainfall on Wednesday, disrupting normal life.

Sources said that the State Disaster Management team has been put on alert by the authorities.

