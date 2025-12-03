With Oppn up in arms, CM Fadnavis defends tree clearing for Nashik Kumbh Mela Sadhugram

Mumbai, Dec 3 Addressing the controversy surrounding the felling of trees for the construction of the Sadhugram for the Kumbh Mela in Nashik's Tapovan area, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday defended the administration's stance, emphasising that while the environment is crucial, the Kumbh Mela's requirements must also be met. The Opposition has been questioning the need for destroying the green cover when earlier accommodation sites for sadhus could be used instead.

He further stated that the government is not in favour of cutting trees but highlighted the scale difference between the Nashik site and others.

"The Kumbh Mela is important for all of us, and so is the environment. None of us believes that trees should be cut. But one thing must be noted, Prayagraj, where the Kumbh Mela takes place, has 15,000 hectares of space. Our Kumbh Mela in Nashik, where the Sadhugram has been held for centuries, has only 300 to 350 acres of space," he explained.

CM Fadnavis countered the argument that the trees were old, suggesting they were relatively recent additions. "If you look at the Google Map from 2015-16, none of these trees were visible there. The Nashik Municipal Corporation planted these trees as part of the Maharashtra government’s 50 crore tree plantation program," he asserted. He pointed out that the density of the growth now makes the construction of the necessary temporary infrastructure impossible.

"The Sadhugram cannot be prepared there now because dense tree growth has occurred. The government is striving to find a way to cut the minimum number of trees possible and focus on how the trees that are cut can be replanted or translocated," he added.

The chief minister took aim at the Opposition and critics leveraging the issue, labelling their efforts as politically motivated. “Some people have started unwarranted activism over this. Some people have become environmentalists for political reasons as well. The Kumbh Mela is a symbol of our culture that is in harmony with nature," he remarked.

According to the chief minister, a path would be found that ensures the Kumbh Mela does not lead to environmental degradation. “We will find a way through this that does not harm the environment. But if some people believe that obstacles should be created in the Kumbh Mela, then we will not allow such obstacles to occur," he warned.

CM Fadnavis’ defence comes days after the Opposition slammed the Maharashtra government and the Nashik Municipal Corporation over the felling of trees at Tapovan for Sadhugram.

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Uddhav Thackeray strongly opposed the plan to cut thousands of trees to build a Sadhugram for the upcoming Kumbh Mela. He questioned the need for destroying green cover when earlier accommodation sites for sadhus could be used instead.

“We are not against the Kumbh Mela or the Sadhugram, but it should not come at the cost of thousands of trees. Why must it be built at Tapovan? Build it where the sadhus stayed earlier. If needed, we will hit the streets with Nashik citizens,” he said.

On the other hand, MNS founder Raj Thackeray warned that if the state government takes a confrontational stance, the party will remain with the people in this fight. “Today, using the pretext of the Kumbh Mela to cut down trees, leveling the land in the name of Sadhus, and then later donating it to their favorite industrialists! That's the only thought this government seems to have! Otherwise, what else is going on in Maharashtra right now? Swallowing up land or working as brokers for industrialists — that's what the current ruling ministers, MLAs, their relatives, and their circles seem to be doing,” said Raj Thackeray.

He further said, “Nashik residents have strong opposition to this tree felling. My appeal to the people of Nashik is that you stand firm; the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will stand by your side. There is truly no politics in this; even after these current elections, our opposition to this tree felling will remain! My appeal to the government is not to unnecessarily escalate the conflict. At least sometimes, see to it that the people's sentiments are respected.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor