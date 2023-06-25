Woman dies due to electrocution on New Delhi railway station premises

New Delhi [India], June 25 : A woman died due to electrocution on the New Delhi railway station premises on Sunday, said Delhi Police.

The body of the woman has been sent to Lady Hardinge Hospital for postmortem, the Police added.

Delhi Police said that Forensic Science Laboratory Division (FSL) team is present on the spot and a probe is underway.

The deceased is identified as Sakshi Ahuja, a resident of Preet Vihar, Delhi.

Sakshi Ahuja reached the New Delhi railway station at around 5.30 am with her relatives to go to Bhopal. Due to heavy rain, there was water logging on the premises. While trying to avoid drenched in the waterlogging she grabbed an electric pole which caused electrocution, said an eyewitness.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Lokesh Kumar Chopra, father of the deceased woman has blamed the concerned authority for negligence.

"We were going to Chandigarh. I was in the parking area when I received the information that my daughter Sakshi Ahuja has died due to electrocution. This has happened due to the negligence of the concerned authority," says Lokesh Kumar Chopra, father of the deceased woman.

Delhi and its adjoining states witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday early morning. The southwest monsoon has advanced over Mumbai and Delhi bringing respite to people from heat, however, the rains caused waterlogging in several parts of Delhi and NCR.

