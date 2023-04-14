Woman found dead with throat slit in Haryana's Rohtak

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], April 14 : A woman was found dead in an under-construction house in Shastri Nagar near Hisar Bypass on Friday, said police. It seems the woman was killed by slitting her throat and other injury marks were also seen on her body, said the police.

According to the police, the woman was identified as Rajwanti, a native of Motihari, Bihar who was currently residing with her family in the Shastri Nagar area of Rohtak. She had left her home to deposit loan instalments when she went missing and he body was later found.

On information, a police team reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. An FSL team is being called to gather evidence. Some empty glasses were also found lying near the body indicating someone's presence at the spot. However, the exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

The police are trying for statements from people living nearby and apart from that statements of the deceased's husband Vijay have also been recorded.

The deceased's brother-in-law Rajan said, "My brother works in a factory and my sister-in-law used to stay at home. She left the house yesterday to deposit the loan instalment. But in the afternoon, I got the information about her death and when I went to the spot, there were deep wounds on her throat. I have no idea who has killed her."

Nafe Singh, Investigating Officer of the case said, "A police team had reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported. They sent the body to Rohtak PGI for post-mortem. A case has been registered on the basis of the statement of the deceased husband and soon the accused will be arrested."

