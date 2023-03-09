Woman sarpanch creates 'Suraksha Sakhi' in Rajasthan village

Jaipur, March 9 Known as 'Hockey Wali Sarpanch' Jhunjhunu's Lambi Ahir Village Sarpanch, Neeru Yadav has taken another step towards empowering women in her village.

Yadav has set the stage to train women to create a 'Suraksha Sakhi' team in her village. The training will be provided by Jaipur's Nirbhaya Squad team under the leadership of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nodal Officer Nirbhaya Squad, Sunita Meena.

Neeru Yadav said, "We are in talks with the key officials of Nirbhaya Squad and soon the village level training will be kicked off. The training will include various fitness and safety techniques to address women safety. The 'Suraksha Sakhi' team will be found among the civil dressed community and not necessarily in the police dress. We are stepping towards creating a fearless society for women."

Additional Deputy Commissioner of the Rajasthan Police, Nodal officer Nirbhaya squad, Sunita Meena said that it is necessary for every woman to learn the tricks of self-defence for her self-protection and for the safety of her family. Taking forward the link of that, we will move away from the city and now even inside the village, by giving training through a fearless squad.

"We will make security friends and we want every woman to be able to protect herself. For this, we will train them about the qualities of self-defence and good touch, bad touch and about their rights, and how they can take help from the police."

Sarpanch Neeru Yadav keeps motivating the village women by taking various initiatives. Recently she donated her salary to train the village girls for hockey sports and created a state-level team. She successfully trained 10 girls under the PMKVY Scheme and helped to get placed all the girls in an MNCs. Following this successful project, around 15 more girls have joined Neeru Yadav for skill development training and soon a new batch will start.

In her recent initiative, she has started a unique campaign in her village called 'Garbage Free Marriage Functions' and provides free steel utensils for cooking and serving for any marriage functions in her village. In addition, a team deputed collects the food waste and converts it into manure for selling on piecemeal rates to farmers.

