Woman shot dead outside school in Manipur

Imphal, July 6 A woman was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Thursday outside a school in Manipur's Imphal West district, officials said.

According to the officials, the woman was gunned down when she came to the Sishu Niketan School in Mayaikoibi to drop her child.

Police and a forensic team immediately rushed to the area and recovered the body.

Eyewitness said that the armed miscreants opened fire after the victim's child entered in the school complex.

Further details are awaited.

The incident comes a day after 4,521 schools for classes 1 to 8 reopened across Manipur on Wednesday, more than two months following the violence that erupted on May 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor