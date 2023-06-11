Woman stabs live-in partner in Delhi for 'talking to another woman'

New Delhi, June 11 A woman in south Delhi allegedly stabbed her live-in partner, after suspecting him of talking to another woman on the phone, police said on Sunday.

The woman, identified as Babie Lalngaihawmi, 35, suspected her live-in partner, Samuel Resu of speaking to another woman on the phone at 4 a.m on Saturday morning, which angered her. They had an argument which escalated and in fit of rage, she stabbed him in the chest.

A senior police official said that they received a call from Safdarjung Hospital reporting that Resu, a resident of Nagaland, had been admitted with a stab wound in his chest.

A police team was dispatched to the hospital, where they recorded the injured person's statement. Based on the medico-legal case report and the victim's statement, the police have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Kishangarh Police Station.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Resu and Babie, who reside in the Munirka area, had an argument which culminated in the attack on him.

