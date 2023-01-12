Woman Uber driver assaulted with beer bottles in Delhi

In a shocking incident, a woman Uber cab driver was grievously injured after two men pelted stones at her car and attempted to rob her near the inter-state bus terminus in Delhi's Kashmere Gate on Monday night.

The victim has been identified as Priyanka, a resident of Samaypur Badli in Delhi. In a conversation with Aaj Tak/India Today, Priyanka said on January 9, she was going towards ISBT on a customer's call and was driving the car slowly due to dense fog. She was hardly 100 metres away from the customer when two men came in front of the car and broke the window of the vehicle with a stone. Priyanka said that the stone hit her head and broken shards of glass fell on her body.

Priyanka said when she got out of the car to check what had happened, the two men accosted her and snatched whatever money she had with her. While one of them grabbed her hand, the other person snatched her mobile. "I mustered courage and snatched my mobile back," she said. Priyanka alleged that the two men even tried to snatch her car keys and flee in the vehicle. "I told them the car does not belong to me. When I started shouting loudly, one of them attacked me with a beer bottle. I sustained injuries on my neck and chest," said the Uber driver. Priyanka said she got 10 stitches in her neck and body.