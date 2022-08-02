Women in UP shelter homes to get vocational training

Lucknow, Aug 2 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will start providing vocational training in 13 state-run shelter homes to make the women inmates self-reliant.

The government has asked the women welfare and child development department to start compiling a list of the women inmates along with their educational qualification and background.

The shelter homes are situated in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Mathura, Etawah, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Moradabad, Meerut, Prayagraj, Kanpur Nagar, Bareilly (two shelters) and Agra.

About 725 women are expected to benefit from the move.

Director, women welfare and child development department, Manoj Rai said, "We are looking at various options to improve the skill set of the women inmates. We have started noting down the interest areas of the women who are staying in the shelter homes to empower them. They are going to be trained in groups and will get an opportunity to make a living."

The skill development department will prepare a training module for the selected groups and will ask the general managers (district industries centre) to commence the employment training.

In a related development, the Yogi Adityanath government has also made a decision to set up new shelter homes for women. While Moradabad will get another one, new centres will come up in Ghaziabad and Ghazipur.

Similarly, four new observation homes for children are going to come up in Raebareli, Kanpur, Mirzapur and Chitrakoot.

A 50-bed shelter home for homeless children has also been sanctioned for Agra.

