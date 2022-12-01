Women made to lie down on ground at a sterilisation camp in Shivpuri district hospital, CMHO issues notice

A significant case of negligence has come to light at Shivpuri district hospital where women were made to lie down on the ground during a sterilisation camp organised in the hospital on Wednesday.

Shivpuri Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Pawan Jain said that the matter came to his notice through media persons. After that, he took information about the incident that prima facie suggested that the women were made to lie down on a mattress on the ground which is wrong.

"I immediately made a verbal announcement and later issued a written order to all the DMOs (Designated Medical Officer) and the civil surgeons not to repeat such incidents in future. It's a sad incident if it occurred and I wish it should not be repeated again," he added.

Notably, this is not the first time that such an incident has happened in the district hospital. Such incidents had occurred in the past as well. The Human Rights Commission had taken cognizance of the matter at that time, issued notices and sought answers.

( With inputs from ANI )

