Women's leadership can be more effective in field of higher education: President Murmu

New Delhi [India], July 11 : President Droupadi Murmu on Monday inaugurated a Visitor's Conference at Rashtrapati Bhavan and expressed confidence that women's leadership can be even more effective in the field of higher education.

President Murmu in her inaugural address said that "I have seen that our daughters perform better when given the opportunity. The participation of girls in technology institutes is also increasing. Special efforts must be made to promote the presence and excellence of female students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, commonly referred to as STEM. I think women's leadership can prove to be even more effective in the field of higher education."

"Every Indian, especially women, should be proud of the fact that the pride of appointing the world's first woman Vice-Chancellor goes to our country. Mrs Hansa Mehta, Vice Chancellor of Vadodara University, has created history by developing a good university. Her example is exemplary for all Vice Chancellors and Directors," she added.

She emphasized on education and said, "Education is vital for the progress of the individual, society and country. For most of the youth, higher education is the most effective way to come out from adverse situations."

She stated that providing equitable and inclusive higher education to youth coming from socially and economically disadvantaged groups is one of the priorities of the National Education Policy- 2020.

The President said that countries would be able to become global superpowers with the power of knowledge.

She stated that the aim of the NEP is to make India a global knowledge superpower.

She expressed confidence that higher educational institutions will play an important role in achieving the goal of establishing India as a developed nation by the year 2047.

She was happy to note that the Union Ministry of Education, in coordination with all stakeholders, is making continuous efforts in this direction.

