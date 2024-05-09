World Bank Pledges Rs. 3000 Crores to Fund Water Management and Flood Mitigation in ‘Bengaluru’

To ensure Bengaluru is free from flooding, the World Bank has pledged Rs. 3000 crores to fund water management and flood mitigation in Lake City ‘Bengaluru’. A month ago, the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) gave the green signal. Discussions are underway between the World Bank and the government of Karnataka. The centre has approved the state government proposal. The state government prepared an action plan one year ago to find a solution to end flooding during heavy rain situations in the city. It is to be noted that in recent years, the frequency of flash floods in Bengaluru has spiked dramatically, posing a growing threat to lives and property as well.

Once the agreement is signed, the loan amount will be divided between the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). The state government aims to execute the project with civic agencies like BBMP, BWSSB, and the state disaster management department under the supervision of the revenue department.

Recently the World Bank and BBMP have held a meeting to finalize the next step in the said direction. The loan amount will be split by Rs. 2000 crores to BBMP and Rs. 1000 crores to BWSSB respectively. With this amount, the BBMP is planning to utilize it for stormwater drains especially in the peripheral areas by making retaining walls along 173 km. Extending the waterway project to connect with the Dakshina Pinakini River. Here, the BWSSB will use the allotted funds to form new underground drainage networks and sewage treatment plants. Besides this, the World Bank will also fund Karnataka Rs. 2000 crore for flood mitigation. For this, the Revenue Department is working with the global agency.