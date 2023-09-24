World’s largest 3D concrete printed campus of BRO inspected

Chandigarh, Sep 24 Lt General Rajeev Chaudhry, Director General Border Roads, on Sunday visited the upcoming world’s largest Himank Air Dispatch Unit here and inspected the ongoing construction works of world’s largest 3D concrete printed campus.

On the occasion, the Director General Border Roads commended the successful efforts of the Border Road Organisation (BRO) in strengthening the infrastructure of roads along borders in far-flung areas.

He said in the last few years the BRO projects were completed in a speedy manner due to advanced technology and enhanced budget.

The BRO is constructing roads, tunnels and bridges in the border areas.

Under the government of India's schemes, the BRO is connecting the people living in the countryside by constructing roads.

Around 300 BRO projects of Rs 8,000 crore were completed in the past few years.

The Central government increased two percent budget for the BRO projects for this fiscal. A BRO museum with 3D technology is also under pipeline in Ladakh.

Briefing on the 3D technology building in Chandigarh, the Director General Border Roads said the BRO and L&T Construction have joined hands to create a world class facility Himank Air Dispatch unit, featuring state-of-the-art 3D printing technology.

The campus hosts facilities catering accommodation for officers, junior commission officers and other ranks along with an administrative building and storage facilities in a site of 1.98 acres.

The concept behind this facility is Biophilic design. The landscape extends from the ground to the buildings in the form of terraces, gardens, and balconies.

These spaces act like rejuvenating outdoor areas that contribute as passive design features on the lines of sustainability.

The facility hosts six building blocks. Five of the six building blocks are constructed using 3D printing technology and one block makes use of precast technology.

