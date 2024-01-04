Worm in Sandwich: FSSAI Issues Show Cause Notice to IndiGo for Serving Unsafe Food to Passenger

India's food safety regulator, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has sent a show cause notice to IndiGo, the country's largest airline, following an incident where unsafe food was served to a passenger. This action comes in the wake of the recent discovery of a worm in a sandwich served on one of the airline's flights. In response, IndiGo announced on Wednesday that they have acknowledged the show cause notice and will provide a response in accordance with established protocols.

On January 2, the FSSAI asked the airline to show cause why its licence should not be considered for suspension or cancellation and action be initiated as per Food Safety & Standards (FSS) Act for serving unsafe food to a passenger on the flight, according to the show cause notice.

IndiGo, the airline in question, has a seven-day window to address the show cause notice issued by FSSAI. A spokesperson from IndiGo confirmed the receipt of the notice, specifying that it pertains to a food item served on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai. The airline assured that they will provide a response to the notice in accordance with established protocols.

Last week, a woman passenger Kushboo Gupta found a worm in the sandwich served onboard the flight. After she shared a video on social media, IndiGo had apologised and said the matter was under thorough examination. The passenger had shared on Instagram a short video of the worm in the sandwich onboard the flight.

