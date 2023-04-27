Write to Bihar CM for repeal of govt's decision to release murder convict Anand Mohan Singh: BJP leader asks KCR

Hyderabad(Telangana) [India], April 27 : Questioning the Telangana Chief minister's "friendship with the Dalit" Assertion, BJP leader and former IPS officer Krishna Prasad asked why K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) didn't write a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asking him to roll back the decision to release Anand Mohan Singh, the convict in the killing of G Krishnaiah who hailed from Telangana and belonged to the Dalit community.

"KCR if you have any love for Dalits, write a letter to Nitish Kumar ji to take back his decision of releasing Anand Mohan," Krishna Prasad asked on Thursday while speaking to .

"it is miserable that my friend IAS officer Krishnaiah of the 1985 batch of Gopalganj was murdered brutally in daylight. The accused was given a death sentence and later it was commuted to Life imprisonment and he was undergoing life imprisonment. Now suddenly he is released from jail after serving only 15 year's and my heart goes out to the family of Krishnaiah ji," he added.

Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh was released from Saharsa jail in Bihar on Thursday morning.

Krishna Prasad said by releasing Anand Mohan gross injustice is being again meted out to Krishnaiah's family who is strongly protesting the Bihar Government's decision.

"Srimathi Umadevi (Krishnaiah's wife) appears on Television Channels protesting the decision of the Bihar government. We felt very bad, and very sad because gross injustice is again being done not only to the family but also to the entire IAS, IPS, and IFS services. Members of these services felt demoralised by the decision," Krishna Raj said.

Talking about the modest background of Krishnaiah and the struggle he went through while pursuing his dream of becoming an IAS officer, Krishna Raj said: "We all know that Krishnaiah came from a modest background and he belonged to a Dalit family. At the time of selection, his father was a kuli, and he himself earned money by doing labour work"

He added that "when such a wonderful person was killed, it demoralised the entire service and particularly caders belonging to the Dalit community."

He accused KCR of betraying Dalits and breaking promises given to the community.

"KCR is a betrayer of Dalits. Before Telangana was formed he said that he would make the first CM of the state a Dalit. When the power came he grabbed the CM chair for himself," he alleged.

"KCR said he will give three acres of land to each Dalit family in the state. He has been betraying Dalits for a long time," he added.

He said that by merely constructing the statue of Ambedkar, KCR can not claim he is a friend of Dalits while claiming that as a Chief Minister of the state KCR write an immediate letter to Nitish Kumar asking him to withdraw his government decision to release Anand Mohan Singh is the demand of both Dalit community and Government officers of the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor