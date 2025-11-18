X Down: Global Outage Leaves Users Unable to Access App and Website

X, formerly recognised as Twitter, experienced a significant global outage on Tuesday, disrupting access for a large number of users across multiple regions. Reports on outage-tracking platform Downdetector indicated that the problem affected both the website and the mobile apps on Android and iOS, preventing users from loading timelines or accessing their accounts. The disruption appeared to spread rapidly, triggering complaints from several countries and generating widespread concern about the platform’s stability. Users were unable to refresh feeds, view new posts, or maintain basic connectivity, prompting many to seek updates on alternative platforms as the issue intensified.

By around 5:20 pm, Downdetector had received more than 10,000 complaints from users who were unable to access X in any form. The platform’s data showed that a majority of the issues—about 61 percent—were linked to the mobile application, making it the most severely affected interface. Website-related difficulties accounted for approximately 28 percent of the reports, while 11 percent involved server connection failures. The scale and distribution of the disruption suggested that the outage was not limited to one region but extended globally, pointing to a possible system-level malfunction.

X Down In India:

In India, users reported difficulty logging in, loading posts, and navigating essential features on both the app and the web version, with the spike in complaints reflecting the depth of the breakdown. Around 5:15 pm, Downdetector registered more than 1,300 reports within minutes, highlighting how sharply the problems escalated. Feed-related errors made up 47 percent of the complaints, followed by website issues at 30 percent and server problems at 23 percent. As of now, the platform has not provided any explanation regarding the cause of the outage or the expected timeline for restoration.