Yechury demands court-monitored SIT probe in NEET case

Kolkata, June 20 CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday demanded a court-monitored probe by a special investigation team (SIT) in the UGC-NEET paper leak case.

"An entire system has been polluted. Many influential people are involved in the matter. What is required is a court-monitored probe by a SIT. The future of the youths is being played with. People have lost all hope in agencies like the CBI. Their only task is to hound the opposition parties," he said while addressing a press conference here.

On the election disaster of the party in West Bengal where the party has once again reduced to zero, Yechury said that the defeat of his party was not just against the BJP or the Trinamool Congress, but also against "muscle power" and "money power".

CPI-M Politburo member and state Secretary Mohammad Salim, who was also present, said that besides unleashing massive violence on the polling days, there had been massive irregularities in the counting of votes.

However, Yechury has outlined a silver line even amid the party's debacle. "Over the last elections, we have been able to bring new faces to the forefront. Our campaigning reached a different level in the state this time. It can be said that a completely new face of the party has evolved in West Bengal, which is not only good for the state but also for the entire country," he said.

