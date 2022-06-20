Yoga Day 2021: PM Modi to lead mass event at Mysuru Palace in Karnataka

Hit by the pandemic, the yoga tourism sector in Mysuru is hoping to return to its former glory as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to attend the 8th International Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru Tuesday.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a mass yoga event at the Mysuru Palace grounds in Karnataka, Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Friday. Modi will be joined by 15,000 yoga enthusiasts who will participate in the event.

The event will start around 5:30 am with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, followed by a yoga session that will be conducted between 7 and 7.45 am.The programme is being held in physical mode after a gap of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.The theme for this year’s IDY celebrations is “Yoga for Humanity” and around 25 crore people across the world are expected to participate in various events, doing yoga in unison towards better health and wellness for all, Sonowal said addressing the media. To ensure the grand scale celebrations of the Yoga Day, the PM had written a letter in Hindi to all the sarpanchs or gram pradhans on May 6.

