Yogi gives a piece of advice for Opposition, in his first address to UP assembly

Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday in his first address to the Uttar Pradesh assembly after becoming the chief minister took a dig at oppositions, he said “There is no place for negativity in our country. People only support those who can instil positivity and spread progressive ideas."

"Many great personalities have graced this House with their presence. I hope to create a new UP that will take India forward... The ruling party and the Opposition give strength to democracy, it is a way to fulfil the expectations of the people. We, as members of this House have the trust of the people, we can't let this trust turn to distrust at any point," Yogi further added.

"The government and Opposition are vital for democracy...our govt's focus is on women, the poor and farmers," the UP chief minister said.

However, in four states BJP retained its power, i.e in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, and Goa. Likewise in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party defeated Congress with a large margin and took the power. Also, in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party showed immense growth in votes but still won't be able to defeat BJP. And Yogi Adtiyanath has become the first-ever CM who retain the power in UP twice. Talking about Goa firstly the CM Pramod Sawant was trailing in the Squeliem constituency but in mid-day, he somehow managed to reach the numbers and retain power again, on the other hand, Utpal Parrikar who left BJP in the elections and decided to contest independently has lost the elections. Speaking on Manipur and Uttarakhand in the beginning only the results were quite clear the BJP is going to win the assembly elections in 2022.