Yogi govt to give grant of Rs 40,000 on purchase of indigenous cows from other states

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 24 : In an effort to promote the breeding of indigenous cows and raise the income of cow herders, the Yogi government has decided to offer a grant of Rs 40,000 for the purchase of indigenous cows from other states under the Nand Baba Milk Mission.

According to the government's scheme, cow herders who purchase Sahiwal, Tharparkar, and Gir cows from other states will receive a subsidy on the amount spent on other items such as transportation, transit insurance, and animal insurance. This subsidy will be given to cow herders on the purchase of a maximum of two indigenous breeds of cows, said an official statement.

"Similarly, the Yogi government will give incentives to indigenous breed cow herders under the Mukhyamantri Pragatisheel Pashupalak Protsahan Yojana. This incentive amount will also be given on a maximum of two cows of the indigenous breed", the statement read.

Milk Commissioner and Mission Director Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil said that under the Nand Baba Mission, to speed up the production of milk in the state, various issues related to transportation have been cleared for purchasing cows of indigenous breeds like Sahiwal from Punjab, Tharpark from Rajasthan and Gir from Gujarat.

"For items, 40 per cent of the total expenditure, a maximum of Rs 40,000 per cow, will be given as a grant. This amount will be given to the 'gau palak' (cow rearer) on the transportation cost, transit insurance and insurance of the animal for 3 years for bringing the cows from other states to the state", the Mission Director said.

He informed that the grant amount will be given to the cattle farmers or cow rearers of the state on the purchase of a maximum of two indigenous breeds of cows.

Similarly, the Yogi government is giving an incentive of Rs 10,000-15,000 to the dairy farmers of the state for rearing indigenous cows of advanced breed and high productivity for the Mukhyamantri Pragatisheel Pashupalak Protsahan Yojana, the statement said.

"Under this, dairy farmers will be given Rs 10,000-15,000 as an incentive amount on native breed Sahiwal, Gir, Haryana, Gangatiri and Tharpark cows. The Yogi government will give this amount to the dairy farmer for a maximum of two cows. This amount is divided into two parts", the statement read.

According to this, Sahiwal, Gir, and Tharpark cows will get Rs 10,000 for producing 8 to 12 kg of milk per day and Rs 15,000 for producing more than 12 kg. On the other hand, Rs 10,000 will be given to a Haryana cow for giving 6 to 10 kg of milk per day and Rs 15,000 for giving more than 10 kg of milk. Apart from this, Rs 10,000 will be given for producing 6 to 8 kg of milk per day for Gangatiri cows and Rs 15,000 for producing more than eight kg of milk, it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor